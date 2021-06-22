Weekday Morning Meteorologist

ROCKFORD — WREX, the NBC Affiliate in Rockford, IL, is looking for a passionate meteorologist for our 13 News Today morning newscast and 13 News at Noon show.

We’re looking for a scientist and WSI expert who loves owning the weather story of the day and who can create memorable television and produce content for on-air, online, and mobile platforms.

The ideal candidate must also be ready to react to severe weather at a moment’s notice, with a proven track record of accurate forecasting. We’re looking for someone with a great personality, who loves to help the viewer prepare for their day!

Contact:

Ed Reams

WREX

P.O. Box 530

Rockford, IL 61105

ereams@wrex.com

WREX Television, LLC. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

13 WREX Alumni:

“13 WREX was my first job out of college and my experience at 13 News was what made me who I am today. Working here helped me learn how to make connections with the community and what it was like to have a true work family. The different aspects of weather that the Stateline had to offer also gave a young meteorologist the chance to learn how to tackle any kind of weather phenomena. May it be the blizzard of November 2018 when I first started or the massive derecho from August 10, 2020, it really had a way of teaching me what being a meteorologist is all about. We are here to keep people informed, safe, and protected from anything the weather has to throw at us and I am grateful for the experience and WREX and I know will help me go far in my career.”

Tommie Owens, Weekend Meteorologist,

From 13 WREX to WALB – Albany, Georgia