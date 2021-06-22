Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado that swept through Chicago’s western suburbs, damaging more than 100 homes and injuring several people, was packing 140 mph winds when it hit the heavily populated area. A weather service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night’s tornado says it was an EF3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge. Meteorologist Jake Petr says the weather service planned to visit northwestern Indiana on Tuesday to determine if damage in the Hobart and South Haven areas was also caused by a tornado. Two EF1 tornadoes packing winds up to 100 mph struck northern Indiana’s St. Joseph and Steuben counties. In southeast Michigan, an EF1 tornado was confirmed in Lenawee County.