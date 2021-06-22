Volunteers keep eyes on Peregrine Falcons at Rockford Register Star building

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Back in April, 13 WREX first reported that a Peregrine Falcon laid her eggs on top of the Rockford Register Star building. Now, those eggs have hatched and and the falcons are getting ready to migrate South. But not without help from some people in the Stateline.

Louise found her home on top of the news tower back in 2018. In 2021, she laid five eggs. All of them hatched. Four of her chicks are still alive. They have all fledged off the tower, or flown for the first time.

A group of volunteers are taking turns to watch the birds take off. If any of the birds hit a window, building, or the street, they would be there to take care of the bird and return it to the nest.

"I like the people," said Volunteer John Longhenry. "They're good people. We work well together. But, to me, it's more about the birds."

Longhenry also talked about the importance of helping these birds, considering that the Peregrine Falcon was once listed as endangered.

"We need to make sure that we help to continue to preserve for the future, and generations, this particular species and other species of birds," said Longhenry. "Birds are in trouble. Globally, birds are in trouble."

The falcons will now train with their parents before migrating in the fall.