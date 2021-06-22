Tokyo shapes up to be No-Fun Olympics with many rules, tests

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are not looking like much fun: Not for athletes. Not for fans. And not for the Japanese public, who are caught between concerns about the coronavirus on one side and politicians and the International Olympic Committee who are pressing ahead on the other. The politicians are hoping to save face, and the IOC has billions on the line. Japan is famous for running on consensus. But the decision to proceed with the Olympics has shredded it. Support for going ahead seems to be increasing, but there’s persistent opposition. Small street protests are planned Wednesday, marking one month before the July 23 opening. Much of the concern stems from health qualms while very few Japanese are vaccinated.