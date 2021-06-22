One dead in single vehicle rollover in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — Authorities are investigating after a single vehicle rollover crash leaves one person dead in DeKalb County.

Details are limited, but the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says it happened Monday afternoon in the area of Nelson Rd., north of Twombly Rd.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found the driver of a 1994 GMC pickup unresponsive. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities.

The driver's name has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.