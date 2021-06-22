Hononegah basketball looks to capitalize on summer league

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The East summer league gives high school basketball teams a chance to feel out their roster to see what they're working with heading into next season.

The league continues with another full slate of games tonight before finishing up next week. Hononegah had a good chunk of it's season canceled last year due to COVID-19 tracing within the program. Now they get a crack at a summer league schedule and a full regular season schedule in the winter. The team is happy to get back together on the court again.

"I think it's great because we can build chemistry going into the season and just get the team together, like I said build chemistry," said senior Owen Hart.

"Then hopefully make a good run hopefully win the summer league and then hopefully win Regionals and continue it on," said Hart. "We're going to take this season really personal because of the last two seasons that got taken away from us so we're just going to hit the hardwood hard and go grind and make the best out of it."

The league tournament is next week, wrapping up with the championship Tuesday.