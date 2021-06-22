Four accused of buying or selling drugs at Rockford hotel

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department has announced the arrests of four people who were allegedly buying or selling drugs at a Rockford hotel.

The police department says officers had received multiple complaints about drug sales in and around the Faust Hotel in the 600 block of E. State St., including an open-air drug market in front of the hotel and on 4th St.

On Monday, officers conducted an operation to identify and arrest suspects who were selling or buying drugs.

Over the course of a couple of hours, officers found and recovered crack cocaine, a loaded handgun, money and seized three vehicles, according to police.

Four people have been charged:

Jamar Money, 34, charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Ricky McGhee, 59, possession of cocaine

Louis Murphy, 70, possession of cocaine

Charles Stephens, 40, possession of heroin

Police say they will continue to monitor the activity regarding these complaints and will return to the area as necessary.