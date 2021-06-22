Ex-suburban Chicago mayor gets 2 years for bribery scheme

CHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor who admitted to taking part in a $300,000 bribery scheme has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Seventy-three-year-old David Webb was sentenced Tuesday — three years after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return. Prosecutors had asked for a longer sentence but the judge said he appreciated Webb’s admission of guilt and cooperation with federal authorities in the trials of contractors who had bribed Webb while he was mayor of Markham. Webb has said the scheme to take bribes was prompted by an out-of-control gambling problem.