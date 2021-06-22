Claims of murder plot against GOP candidate in Florida court

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Claims by one Republican congressional candidate that another GOP hopeful plotted to kill her have landed in a Florida courtroom. Anna Paulina Luna plans to run for Florida’s District 13 seat after losing a race for the slot to Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. Court papers show that Luna is seeking a retraining order against Braddock, whom she accuses of stalking her and wanting her dead. Braddock denies the claims and wants to see any evidence against him. A Pinellas County judge on Tuesday agreed to delay the matter until July 9.