Brazil probes Health Ministry deal to buy Covaxin vaccine

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s federal prosecutor’s office is investigating possible irregularities in a Health Ministry contract to purchase 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine manufactured by Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech. The agreement signed in February commits the ministry to pay $320 million – at a cost of $15 per vaccine dose – to Precisa Medicamentos, the representative of Bharat Biotech in Brazil, according to a document. The price per dose, which was higher than for other COVID-19 vaccines, drew prosecutors’ attention, as did the fact that ministry officials apparently ignored a history of alleged irregularities by Precisa associates in previous contracts with the federal government.