Ambrogio takes over as Belvidere head football coach

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Tony Ambrogio is returning to the NIC-10, as he takes over as the new head football coach at Belvidere High School. Ambrogio replaces Jim Morrow, who coached the Bucs this past season.

Ambrogio coached Rockford Lutheran the past two seasons, and will look to build up a Belvidere program that has struggled in recent years. Ambrogio has also coached at Jefferson and Christian Life.

The school board approved the hiring, so Ambrogio will be ready to go once camps begin later this summer.

Derek Bayne

