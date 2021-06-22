Almost 900 Secret Service employees were infected with COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Records obtained by a government watchdog show that roughly 900 U.S. Secret Service employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington says that 881 people on the Secret Service payroll were diagnosed with COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and March 9, 2021. That’s based on Secret Service records received through a Freedom of Information Act request. It did not include the names or assignments of those who tested positive. But more than half worked in the special agent division, which is responsible for protecting the president and vice president, as well as the families of these leaders and other government officials.