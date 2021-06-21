Winnebago County Board members vote to extend disaster proclamation

Winnebago County Board members voted on Monday to extend the disaster proclamation for another 60 days.

"It's much needed. I mean a seven-day emergency proclamation is not enough for the magnitude and size of this disaster," said Winnebago County Chairman Joe Chiarelli.

Chairman Joe Chiarelli declared a disaster proclamation for the county last week.

This allowed the county to access other resources and money it needed to respond to the Chemtool fire, like bringing in other fire departments to help control the fire and other agencies like the EPA or IEMA to do testing on the water and air quality.

But chairman Chiarelli's proclamation only lasted a week.

So, the board voted to extend the proclamation.

"Air quality and all of that and perhaps, we don't know, other things that may happen after a disaster like this. So we don't know what's in the future so important that we have this help on hand for at least another 60," said board member Jim Webster.



"The fall out of the environmental complexities and the social complexities and the economic complexities is going to go on for quite awhile so it's important we get relief into people's hands as soon a possible so people can get back to their daily lives as soon as possible," said board member Angela Fellars.

Fellars says she plans to address codes and regulations for things like sprinkler systems in buildings at the next committee meeting so this doesn't happen again.

The proclamation will last for 60 days. The board can vote to extend the proclamation again after this extension.