University of Illinois to require COVID-19 vaccines for students who plan to be on campus for fall semester

(WEEK) — Those planning to attend any of the University of Illinois campuses in the fall will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

UofI officials made the announcement Monday, saying the requirement “is consistent with our own scientific modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants. It is also consistent with the Illinois Department of Public Health’s goals.”

“We recognize that some individuals have health conditions or other reasons why they cannot be vaccinated. That is why it is so important that those of us who can get vaccinated do so. Those who are not vaccinated will need to follow campus-specific guidelines and any exemption protocols issued by each university.”

Any individual who plan to work or study remotely are exempted from the requirement, according to the press release.

“Each university will follow up with additional guidance on vaccination information as well as other safety measures planned for fall. We also will continue to monitor our policies closely, making adjustments as appropriate based on advances in scientific understanding and updated guidance from public health authorities.”

Guidelines for faculty and staff are still being developed and will be shared later this summer.