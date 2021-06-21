Police seek Chicago man in shooting of Iowa sheriff’s deputy

COGGON, Iowa (AP) — State and federal authorities are searching for a Chicago man who allegedly shot and wounded a sheriff’s deputy during an armed robbery at a gas station in rural eastern Iowa. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner identified the suspected shooter as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, and said that he hoped Donahue would surrender to authorities so that the situation can be peacefully resolved. Gardner says the deputy is hospitalized in stable condition with serious injuries. The shooting happened at a Casey’s General Store in Coggon, Iowa, after the deputy responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress. Donahue allegedly fled the scene in a van, crashed nearby and fled on foot.