South Beloit City Council approves pre-annexation of Hidden Creek Estates wedding venue

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — The Stateline is one step closer to having a new wedding venue.

South Beloit City Council approved pre-annexing Hidden Creek Estates into its community Monday. The property is located on the 13000 block of White School Road in Roscoe.

"We wanted to see something come to the community on the Staetline, and this seems like a really great fit," said Joy Thomas, who works in Communications & Marketing with Hidden Creek Estates.

Originally, the wedding venue tried to get approval from the Village of Roscoe. But the owners of Hidden Creek ended the process with village back in May. The village says an attorney for Hidden Creek said they were too far apart on an agreement for annexation.

13 WREX has also spoken to neighbors in the area who are against the venue. Multiple critics spoke out against the venue at Monday's meeting at Nature At The Confluence. Among the biggest criticisms of the venue are about safety and traffic.

"This is 30 acres of property that we wanted to keep and preserve and use for the community," said Thomas. "And so we were really pleased with the outcome that it's just going to be a place where people can have somewhere to create memories, create milestones with their loved ones as well as being a part of our family."

The City of South Beloit says Hidden Creek Estates looks to start operating the new venue in July.