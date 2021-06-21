Severe storms swept across northern Illinois, giving way to cooler conditions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Storms dominated most of northern Illinois Sunday night, even produced damaging tornadoes in the Chicago suburbs. As they exited the area overnight, they brought cooler conditions for the start of the week.

Severe storms:

Sunday evening featured severe weather across the area. Locally, there were severe thunderstorm warnings in Carroll, Ogle and Stephenson counties. Northern Winnebago county has a brief severe thunderstorm warning as well.

There were reports of hail and damaged trees in Carroll and Ogle counties, but luckily we did not see any extensive damage. Many areas saw much needed rainfall. As these storms pushed east, the storms triggered a severe thunderstorm warning for DeKalb county. Once it entered DuPage county, a tornado warning was issued.

These storm continued to develop and became more organized thanks to their proximity to a mesoscale low pressure system that was present across northern Illinois. This is were winds were backed, turning counter-clockwise with height, which increased the threat for tornadic activity especially with the higher amounts of moisture that were also present. This lead to a favorable environment.

Severe weather dominated across northern Illinois Sunday.

The tornadoes that were formed from these storms touched down in the Chicago suburbs. A tornado that touched down near Naperville ended near Willow Springs. It was rated an EF3 tornado based on the damage surveyed early today. This rating features peak wind speeds of 140 miles per hour.

Another tornado had touched down in Plainfield tracked into southwest Romeoville. It was rated an EF0 with maximum wind speeds of 85 miles per hour.

These events resulted in many damage reports as well as at least 5 injures. The storms continued to move into northwestern Indiana into the overnight hours as they exited Illinois.

Cooler with storms:

Temperatures return closer to average after the cold front moved the storms through the area Sunday night. This evening temperature fall into the upper 40's, resulting in a chilly night and Tuesday morning. Temperatures warm slowly as we head through the week.

More chances for storms follow into this week. The first round of scattered storms and rain showers moves in during the late evening, into the overnight hours on Tuesday. Rain may stick around into late Wednesday morning.

Rain chance return frequently this week.

Another round moves in for the latter part of your week. Thursday may feature storm activity with warmer temperatures and greater humidity. Friday also brings a chance for thunderstorms.