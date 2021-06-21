Rockford Christian grad Ben Wood commits to Coastal Carolina

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Christian grad Ben Wood has made a Division 1 commitment to play soccer at Coastal Carolina University. He attended a camp a couple of weeks ago, and was offered a spot on the team starting in January.

The Chanticleers are consistently ranked among the top 30 teams in the country, with 17 NCAA Tournament appearances. Wood earned All-State recognition this past year in addition to Big Northern Conference 1st Team honors.