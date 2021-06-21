Skip to Content

Rivets double up Jackrabbits to stop skid

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets used a 7-run 3rd inning punctuated by a grand slam from Jared Cushing to power their way to a 16-8 win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits Monday night.

The Rivets fell in an early 5-0 hole but battled back in the 3rd. The first two batters of the inning got hit by consecutive pitches, with Josue Urbaneta scoring on a wild pitch a couple of batters later. The Rivets then drew a couple of bases loaded walks before Cushing hit his blast.

The Rivets and Jackrabbits play again Tuesday night.

