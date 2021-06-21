Rainstorms bring relief as Europe suffers summer heat wave

BERLIN (AP) — Thunderstorms have brought a much-needed cooldown to parts of Western Europe over the weekend after the continent sweltered under its first summer heat wave. Dozens of people drowned in Europe in the last week trying to seek relief in pools, lakes and rivers. Forecasters predicted further downpours Monday moving east toward Poland, which has seen five days of unusually hot weather. Germany’s national weather service said temperatures in the west and north dropped from over 86 degrees Fahrenheit last weekend to about 68 F after a night of heavy rain. In France, strong winds toppled a church spire. In Poland, 15 people drowned over the weekend.