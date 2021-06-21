Palestinians say Israel has eased some restrictions on Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian officials say Israel has eased some restrictions on the Gaza Strip that had threatened a fragile cease-fire. An announcement on Monday says 11 truckloads of clothes were exported into Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for the first time in 40 days. On Sunday, Israel said it will allow limited agricultural exports from Gaza. The easing also included the resumption of mail service in and out of Gaza. That’s according to Palestinian officials. Since the 11-day war in May between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, thousands of Gazan passports and other essential paperwork had accumulated on the way to the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority for further processing.