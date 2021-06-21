Indians RHP Aaron Civale exits with finger injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale has left a game against the Chicago Cubs with a finger injury on his pitching hand. Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard with two out in the fifth inning when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer. It appeared the trainer examined Civale’s right hand before the pitcher was removed. The loss of Civale would be a big blow for Cleveland, which is playing without ace Shane Bieber and right-hander Zach Plesac due to injuries. Civale was 10-2 with a 3.48 ERA coming into the game.