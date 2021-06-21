In surprise move, Norwegian low-cost airline names new CEO

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle has tapped the carrier’s CFO Geir Karlsen as new chief executive on Monday, a day after the board decided to immediately terminate its contract with CEO Jacob Schram. No reason was given for the change . Schram told Norwegian news agency that the firing “came as a great surprise to me.” Last month, Schram announced that Norwegian “has been saved,” and the ailing airline had struggled with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a debt restructuring plan.