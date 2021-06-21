Skip to Content

In Lebanon, some protest efforts to curb smuggling to Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese official state news agency is reporting that demonstrators have blocked a highway connecting Lebanon and Syria with burned tires and metal bars. They are protesting a decision by Lebanese authorities aimed at curbing smuggling into Syria. The outcry Monday was particularly striking because it comes amid a worsening fuel shortage in Lebanon that many blame on increased smuggling into Syria from the tiny country. Lebanon’s cash-strapped government, which has dwindling foreign reserves, is struggling to secure fuel and subsidizing imports that include most of the country’s basic goods and medicine.

Associated Press

