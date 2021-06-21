Skip to Content

Harlem’s Watton holds off teammate for national bowling championship

Harlem-Olivia-Watton

DAYTON, Ohio (WREX) — Harlem High School grad Olivia Watton edged her teammate Joceyln Eggert to win the United States High School Bowling National Championship in Ohio Monday afternoon.

Watton carries on the Harlem bowling winning tradition, after the team won three straight national championships from 2017-'19. The national tournament was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Watton, a former WREX Athlete of the Week, will bowl at Rock Valley College next fall.

