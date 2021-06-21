Gas prices fall in Rockford, experts are ‘optimistic’ trend will continue in coming weeks

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're headed to the pump this morning, you could be paying less for gas in Rockford.

The average price of gas dropped a little more than 3 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas is currently $3.16/g.

Prices are now 3 cents higher than last month and are 94 cents higher than this time last year.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $2.89/g today while the most expensive is $3.27/g.

The national average price of gas dropped by about 2 cents this past week. Experts say they are "optimistic" that prices will continue to fall in the coming weeks.

"The ferocious rise in gas prices has finally started to cool as gas prices have eased across a majority of the country for the first time in months," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "There have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy, and stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage. As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I'm optimistic that we'll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we see any disruptions from hurricane season. But for now it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal."