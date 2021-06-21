Flood Advisory issued June 21 at 1:22AM CDT until June 21 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

Flood Advisory issued June 21 at 1:22AM CDT until June 21 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
At 122 AM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain had moved out of the advisory area. Rainfall of 2-3
inches with isolated higher amounts occurred earlier tonight in
northern DuPage, southern Lake, central Cook, and northern Cook
Counties. Minor flooding may still be occurring.
Rainfall has moved out of the advisory area and no additional
rainfall is expected.
A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.