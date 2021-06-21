Flood Advisory issued June 21 at 1:22AM CDT until June 21 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 122 AM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain had moved out of the advisory area. Rainfall of 2-3

inches with isolated higher amounts occurred earlier tonight in

northern DuPage, southern Lake, central Cook, and northern Cook

Counties. Minor flooding may still be occurring.

Rainfall has moved out of the advisory area and no additional

rainfall is expected.

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor

drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in

the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.