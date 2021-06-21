Flood Advisory issued June 21 at 12:03AM CDT until June 21 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

Flood Advisory issued June 21 at 12:03AM CDT until June 21 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
At 1203 AM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen in portions of northern DuPage, southern Lake, northern
Cook and central Cook Counties.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero,
Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook,
Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn,
Berwyn and Mount Prospect.
Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch may occur over southern Cook
County.
Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.