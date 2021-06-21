Flood Advisory issued June 21 at 12:03AM CDT until June 21 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 1203 AM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen in portions of northern DuPage, southern Lake, northern

Cook and central Cook Counties.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero,

Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook,

Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn,

Berwyn and Mount Prospect.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch may occur over southern Cook

County.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as

well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor

drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in

the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.