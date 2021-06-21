EU to slap new sanctions on Belarus, target its economy

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc’s foreign ministers are set to approve a fresh set of sanctions against scores of officials in Belarus and prepare a series of new measures aimed at hurting the country’s economy. The EU has ramped up sanctions since President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term last August in elections slammed as fraudulent by the 27-nation bloc. They target people accused of electoral misconduct and responsibility for the police crackdown that followed. The ministers will also finalize a raft of sanctions aimed at Belarus’s economy. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that “these are going to hurt, going to hurt the economy of Belarus heavily.”