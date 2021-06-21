Dozens of Stateline residents have more questions than answers a week after the Chemtool fire

ROSCOE (WREX) — Dozens crammed into the Mary's Market banquet room in Roscoe to continue their search for answers after the Chemtool fire.

Several residents started a Facebook group Citzens for Chemtool Accountability who organized the meeting in an attempt to gather and bring awareness.

Group organizers Blake Atterbury and Anita Bird don't believe Lubrizol who owns Chemtool has done enough to answer residents' questions.

"We have concerns about the first sprinkler systems, the chemical compounds release, the water quality, the air quality, there's a lot of questions like this," Atterbury said. "We feel the effects of this disaster have not been properly quantified."

"We are not getting enough information to act as many of us think we have to," Bird said. "Anything from swimming lessons, what we do with our gardens, our pets, our lawns, anything."

The meeting went for two hours with several people giving their testimonies claiming a lack of clear communication from health departments and Lubrizol.

One of the main goals of the meeting and Facebook group per Bird and Atterbury is to get a public forum with those officials to ask questions.

Rockton Village President John Peterson was in attendance and agrees that residents deserve a forum to ask questions.

"I'd really like to have some kind of a forum where we can have people come and ask questions and get good, solid answers back," Peterson said.

Both organizers and Peterson said they did not know when another meeting or forum would be scheduled.