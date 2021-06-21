Customers can now rent laptops through the Rockford Public Library

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're 18 years old or older and have a library card with the Rockford Public Library, you can now rent a Google Chromebook!

Most Chromebooks will be loanable for up to 90 days to adult students, entrepreneurs, or someone working on a longer-term project. However, a select number of laptops can be borrowed for one week.

At the point of checkout, the staff will mentor the borrower on using the device.

RPL staff will perform a visual inventory to ensure all the parts included such as the Chromebook, carrying case, charging cord, and some

included instructional items.

Once complete, the customer will sign the library's lending agreement.

Borrowers must return items inside to the same location from which they were loaned and check them in with a staff member. Staff will once again perform the visual inventory of the kit again to confirm everything is in proper working order and then ensure it is cleaned and ready to go for the next customer in the hold queue.

"The library wants customers to feel confident in using these devices wherever they are, so we’re happy to arrange mentoring opportunities," Aaron Carlin, Assistant Director at the Rockford Public Library, said.

Chromebooks will be available for checkout from the Montague Branch Library and the Mobile Library. They will be available from the Hart Interim Library in the coming weeks.