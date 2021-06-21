Civale scheduled to start for Cleveland against Chicago

Cleveland Indians (39-30, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-32, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (10-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-5, 4.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -144, Indians +125; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to face the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Cubs are 25-12 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 97 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads them with 16, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Indians are 19-17 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .391 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .545.

The Indians won the last meeting 2-1. James Karinchak earned his first victory and Amed Rosario went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Cleveland. Keegan Thompson registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 16 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Cesar Hernandez is second on the Indians with 22 extra base hits and 28 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .158 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Indians: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (finger), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Jose Ramirez: (foot), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger), Austin Hedges: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.