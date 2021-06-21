Biden White House launches public push for child tax credit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is working to raise awareness of the federal government’s new expanded child tax credit. The credit will start paying out monthly in July to families with children who are 17 years old and younger. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a recreation center in Pittsburgh on Monday as part of a broader push for the program in partnership with churches, schools and other organizations. The administration has launched a website at childtaxcredit.gov with details for potential recipients. Families could receive payments ranging from $3,000 to $3,600 annually per child.