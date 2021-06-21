Biden and Congress face a summer grind to create legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The act of governing seemed to happen at the speed of presidential tweets when Donald Trump was in the White House. But President Joe Biden is settling in for a summer slog of legislating on his big infrastructure proposals. Congress is grinding through the details, trying to shape Biden’s ideas into bills that could become law. At the same time, the president is negotiating with Republicans over a potential bipartisan deal. On Monday, the White House will launch a fresh week of new talks. But Biden is also keeping his options open for a Democrats-only approach.