US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A plane with 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is heading to Taiwan from the U.S. in a donation with both public health and geopolitical meaning. The U.S. representative office in Taiwan says the shipment is arriving Sunday. The donation more than triples an earlier U.S. pledge of 750 million doses for the self-governing island that is claimed by China. In veiled references to authoritarian China, the U.S. called Taiwan a member of the international family of democracies, and Taiwan said it would continue to work together with other democracies. Taiwan is scrambling to get vaccines after a recent outbreak. Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has accused China of blocking Taiwan from getting the Pfizer vaccine through BioNTech, the German co-developer.