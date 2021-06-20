Stateline celebrates Juneteenth as a national and state holiday for the first time

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the last 31 years, Tommy Meeks worked to bring awareness to and celebrate Juneteenth as a holiday.

Saturday though was the first time Meeks brought Rockford together for the freedom-focused celebrations as both a state and federal holiday. It's a milestone Meeks believes makes his decades of work worth the effort.

"All the things I've been working on for 31 years and other people around this country finally came true," Meeks said. "It's a great feeling."

Meeks hopes people enjoy this year's milestone and progress, but doesn't want to get complacent with recognition and a day off work.

"It's not going to be a barbeque holiday," Meeks said. "We need to look at education, job opportunities and looking at equity to help people change their lives and turn things around for themsevles."

Rockford wasn't the only Stateline city celebrating Juneteenth. The Raising Queens in Beloit also hosted an event encouraging community activism and equality.

Vice president of Raising Queens Nikita Pittman wants their event to encourage black kids to be proud of their heritage, and to not let stereotypes define them.

"They came from a great background," Pittman said. "They came from a strong background, and they don't have to always be related to violence. There's positive things for us as well."

Rockford looks to continue their Juneteenth celebration on Sunday with a gospel tribute at Sinnissippi Park at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.