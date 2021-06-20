Special Weather Statement issued June 20 at 9:47PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 946 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered along and north

of Interstate 80, moving east at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with the

strongest storms.

Locations impacted include…

Sterling, Rock Falls, Princeton, Silvis, Geneseo, Colona, Coal

Valley, Prophetstown, Orion, Walnut, Atkinson, Sheffield, Annawan,

Tampico, La Moille, Hooppole, Cleveland, Deer Grove, Emerson and

Warner.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 5 and 66.

Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 9 and 22.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 34 and 44.

Interstate 180 near mile marker 13.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms. Minor

flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is

possible. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive

through it.