Special Weather Statement issued June 20 at 9:47PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL
At 946 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered along and north
of Interstate 80, moving east at 40 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with the
strongest storms.
Locations impacted include…
Sterling, Rock Falls, Princeton, Silvis, Geneseo, Colona, Coal
Valley, Prophetstown, Orion, Walnut, Atkinson, Sheffield, Annawan,
Tampico, La Moille, Hooppole, Cleveland, Deer Grove, Emerson and
Warner.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 5 and 66.
Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 9 and 22.
Interstate 88 between mile markers 34 and 44.
Interstate 180 near mile marker 13.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms. Minor
flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is
possible. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive
through it.