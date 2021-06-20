Special Weather Statement issued June 20 at 9:36PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 936 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Andover to Walcott. Movement was

east at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Davenport, Bettendorf, Clinton, East Moline, Morrison, Eldridge,

DeWitt, Camanche, Le Claire, Fulton, Hampton, Port Byron, Walcott,

Erie, Blue Grass, Garden Plain, Milledgeville, Rapids City, Fairhaven

and Albany.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 282 and 306.

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 4.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 29.

Interstate 280 between mile markers 1 and 6.