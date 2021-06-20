Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 9:37PM CDT until June 20 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 9:37PM CDT until June 20 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
At 937 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near German Valley to Milledgeville, moving east at 35
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
German Valley and Ridott around 940 PM CDT.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.