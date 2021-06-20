Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 9:31PM CDT until June 20 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 9:31PM CDT until June 20 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
At 930 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Ridott to Chadwick, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
Freeport, German Valley and Ridott around 935 PM CDT.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.