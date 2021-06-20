Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 9:31PM CDT until June 20 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lanark, or 8

miles east of Mount Carroll, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Mount Morris, Polo, Forreston, Leaf River, Adeline and Baileyville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.