Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 8:55PM CDT until June 20 at 9:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 855 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockton, moving

northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Beloit, Clinton, Newark, Tiffany, Johnstown Center,

Foxhollow, Avalon, Afton, Shopiere, Lima Center and Emerald Grove.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.