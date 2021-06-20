Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 8:53PM CDT until June 20 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Jo Daviess County in northwestern Illinois…

Carroll County in northwestern Illinois…

Southern Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois…

Southeastern Jackson County in east central Iowa…

Northeastern Clinton County in east central Iowa…

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 853 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Elizabeth to Preston, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Woodbine around 900 PM CDT.

Andover and Massbach around 905 PM CDT.

Savanna and Sabula around 910 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Pearl City, Argo Fay, Lanark, Fairhaven, Chadwick, Shannon and

Milledgeville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.