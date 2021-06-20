Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 8:40PM CDT until June 20 at 9:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 839 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Durand, or 13

miles south of Brodhead, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Beloit, South Beloit, Clinton, Newark, Tiffany,

Hanover, Avalon, Afton, Shopiere, Avon, Emerald Grove, Johnstown

Center, Foxhollow and Lima Center.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.