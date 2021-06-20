Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 8:39PM CDT until June 20 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 8:39PM CDT until June 20 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Chicago ILNew
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Winnebago County in north central Illinois…
* Until 900 PM CDT.
* At 839 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Durand, or 13
miles west of Rockton, moving northeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Durand, Harrison, Shirland and Lake
Summerset.
Including the following interstate…
I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.