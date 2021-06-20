Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 8:39PM CDT until June 20 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 839 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Durand, or 13

miles west of Rockton, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Durand, Harrison, Shirland and Lake

Summerset.

Including the following interstate…

I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.