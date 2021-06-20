Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 8:29PM CDT until June 20 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 829 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Andrew, or 8

miles northeast of Maquoketa, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near…

Springbrook around 835 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Spragueville, Preston, Green Island, Miles, Savanna and Sabula.