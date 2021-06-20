Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 8:19PM CDT until June 20 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Jo Daviess County in northwestern Illinois…

Northwestern Carroll County in northwestern Illinois…

Jackson County in east central Iowa…

East central Jones County in east central Iowa…

Northeastern Clinton County in east central Iowa…

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 818 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fulton, or 8

miles north of Maquoketa, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Andrew around 830 PM CDT.

Springbrook around 835 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Spragueville, Preston, Green Island, Miles, Savanna and Sabula.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.