Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 11:11PM CDT until June 20 at 11:45PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 1111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leland, or

near Sheridan, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Ottawa, Yorkville, Morris,

Channahon, Minooka, Plano, Sandwich, Sheridan, Montgomery, Boulder

Hill, Lake Holiday, Somonauk, Earlville, Serena, Newark and Leland.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.