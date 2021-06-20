Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 10:22PM CDT until June 20 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 20 at 10:22PM CDT until June 20 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
At 1022 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Malta, or
near DeKalb, moving east at 50 mph. A second severe storm was
located near Cortland, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
DeKalb, Sycamore, Sandwich, Genoa, Shabbona, Cortland, Hinckley,
Somonauk, Kirkland, Waterman, Maple Park, Kingston, Malta, Lee and
Fairdale.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.