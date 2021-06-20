Severe potential remains into this evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the first round of activity has pushed through our area, we may be in for another round of potentially severe weather this evening.

Sunday afternoon:

The first round of activity has moved through our area. The good news is we did not see any severe weather, just some rain fall, but we cannot rule out a potential for storms to become severe later this evening.

Severe outlook for Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has updated the severe outlook for today. As some of our area still lies within the enhanced risk, a 3 out of 5 on the threat scale, this enhanced risk was updated to stretch further west. This does now included the southern edge of Stephenson and Jo Daviess county.

Storms may continue into the evening hours.

Looking ahead for when we can expect the second round of activity, timing for these showers and storms to reach the Stateline is expected between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm. This round may be more widespread compared to the first which had been more scattered. The storms are expected to exit around midnight.

With a chance for severe weather, these are the threats why may bring.

As there still remains a potential for severe storms, the main threats that these storms may bring would be damaging winds. This may result in downed trees or large branches, even power lines. Hail and flash flooding are threats as well. There is also a non-zero chance for a brief tornado. Some of the expected storms may end up bringing mainly rain, depending on how the situation evolves. Stay up to date with our 13 Weather Authority app!

After the storms:

The stormy weather is expected to pass once we head into the overnight hours. Our next work week will begin with partly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures.

This week will start much cooler as we return to the 80's by the end of the week.

The start of your week features forecast highs in the lower to middle 70's. Comparing to the days have we broke 90 degrees, Monday will be the relief some of us have been hoping for.

Tuesday will feature another day in the 70's as we head back into the 80's by the next weekend. The end of the week also features another chance for rain.